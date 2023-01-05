Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. 549,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,092,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.36 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

