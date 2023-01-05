Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,900 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,037,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $740,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,072,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,585. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

