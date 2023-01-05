Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.4 %

AMBP opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.