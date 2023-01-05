Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 767,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,441 over the last 90 days. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 546.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

