Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.06

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 25723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Arcellx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,069 shares of company stock valued at $393,229 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 450,374 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

