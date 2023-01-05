Aragon (ANT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.50 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $93.50 million and $18.80 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00012852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00443312 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.21 or 0.02224745 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.66 or 0.30285197 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
