Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 1.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 3.2 %

APTV stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.