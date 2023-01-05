AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

