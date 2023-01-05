Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,441 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $75,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

