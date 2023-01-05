Apollo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $683,973.45 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $683,973.45 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003947 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

