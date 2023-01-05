Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 50,178 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,423,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,621,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,759,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 193,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $8,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

