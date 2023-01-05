Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,151 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

