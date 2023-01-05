Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,293.75 or 0.07680441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $37.95 million and $437,791.23 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002962 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00443919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.40 or 0.02203323 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.19 or 0.30328101 BTC.
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
