Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,293.75 or 0.07680441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $37.95 million and $437,791.23 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00443919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.40 or 0.02203323 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.19 or 0.30328101 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

