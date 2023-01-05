Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.09 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,298.78 or 0.07711768 BTC on exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $38.09 million and $373,982.95 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 168.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00443249 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.02209587 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,101.28 or 0.30282327 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

