AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

