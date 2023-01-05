Analyzing Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) & Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33% Security National Financial 2.49% 3.43% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 150.60%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Security National Financial.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 647.91 -$12.90 million $0.20 10.35 Security National Financial $470.70 million 0.33 $39.52 million $0.44 16.46

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -58.05, indicating that its stock price is 5,905% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Security National Financial

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eleven mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.