Analyzing Graham (NYSE:GHM) & Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Graham and Enerflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enerflex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Graham currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.64%. Enerflex has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.68%. Given Enerflex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Graham.

This table compares Graham and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham -3.28% -2.73% -1.41% Enerflex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and Enerflex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $122.81 million 0.80 -$8.77 million ($0.44) -21.09 Enerflex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enerflex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Graham.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector. The company also provides rocket propulsion systems, such as turbopumps and fuel pumps; cooling systems comprising pumps, compressors, fans, and blowers; and life support systems, including fans, pumps, and blowers for space industry. In addition, it offers heat transfer and vacuum systems comprising ejectors, process condensers, surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles; power generation systems, including turbines, generators, compressors, and pumps; and thermal management systems, such as pumps, blowers, and electronics for energy sector. Further, the company offers heat transfer and vacuum systems, such as ejectors, process condensers, surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles for chemical and petrochemical processing industry. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities. It also offers after-market services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs, manufacturer warranties, exchange components, long-term service agreements, and technical services. In addition, the company rents natural gas compressors totaling approximately 800,000 horsepower. It serves small to large independent producers, integrated oil and natural gas companies, midstream and petrochemical companies, power generation companies, users of natural gas-fired electric power, and carbon capture players in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Bahrain Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

