Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boralex (BRLXF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS: BRLXF) in the last few weeks:

1/3/2023 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

1/3/2023 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

1/3/2023 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

12/30/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

12/15/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

11/21/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

11/21/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

11/21/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

11/10/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

11/10/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

11/10/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

Boralex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $29.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.