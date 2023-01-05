Analysts’ Upgrades for January 5th (AQN, AROC, AYI, BCLI, BFH, BOOM, CBOE, CFR, CGMBF, CHKP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 5th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $159.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nippon Shinyaku (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $167.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock.

