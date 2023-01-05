Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $29.11

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,941,828.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,941,828.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,276 shares of company stock worth $5,336,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
JFrog Stock Performance
NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.08.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.