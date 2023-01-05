Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $29.11

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,941,828.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,941,828.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,276 shares of company stock worth $5,336,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.08.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

