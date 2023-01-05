Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.20.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
