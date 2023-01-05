Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

