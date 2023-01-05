Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

