Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Holdings Cut by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC decreased its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.00. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.77%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

