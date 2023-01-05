Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 1,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

