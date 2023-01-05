American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $51.39 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $854.20 million, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

