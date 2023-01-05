American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,059 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.02% of American Water Works worth $241,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $180.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

