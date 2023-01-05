American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lessened by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

