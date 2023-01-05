American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.80

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 11387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

