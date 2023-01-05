AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

AMB Financial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

About AMB Financial

(Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

