AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.96

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 148564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

