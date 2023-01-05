Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Ally Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

ALLY opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

