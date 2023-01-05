Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Eagle Materials worth $156,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $168.65.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

