Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 94,779 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94,779 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $149,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $393.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.67.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

