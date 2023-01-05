Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 414,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IEFA stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94.

