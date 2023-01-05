Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 279,500 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.52% of CBRE Group worth $328,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.72 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

