AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.30. AlloVir shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

AlloVir Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $104,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $104,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,149.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,010 in the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

