Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

