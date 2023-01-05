Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Up 4.8%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 31,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 140,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Allied Esports Entertainment Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Esports Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 356,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

