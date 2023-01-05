Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.50 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.49). 642,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,006,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.53).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £852.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.56.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,204.82). In related news, insider Neeta Patel bought 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($595.13). Also, insider Tim Scholefield bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,204.82). Insiders have purchased 3,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,366 in the last 90 days.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

