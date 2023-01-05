Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$68.12 Average PT from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.1 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$60.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.03. The company has a market cap of C$60.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.70 billion. Analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Further Reading

