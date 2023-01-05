Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88,157 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $196,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

