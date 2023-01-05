Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $42.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070077 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060034 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009153 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022871 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003878 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,355,848,720 coins and its circulating supply is 7,133,650,590 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
