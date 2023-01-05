Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

