Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQNGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

