Alchemix USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95.60 (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00005668 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $227.92 million and approximately $95.60 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00444322 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.02197440 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.51 or 0.30355621 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

