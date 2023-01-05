Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

ALG stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.15. 2,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

