Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Akerna Stock Performance

KERNW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. 34,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.