AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37). Approximately 27,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 26,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

AIREA Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.23 million and a PE ratio of 1,033.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.86.

About AIREA

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

