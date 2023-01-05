Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.5 %

ABNB opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock worth $84,558,735. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

