Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

