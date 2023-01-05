Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0285

Aion (AION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and $505,117.26 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00111187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00197304 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

